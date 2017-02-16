Stacy Keach to Return as Ernest Hemin...

Stacy Keach to Return as Ernest Hemingway in PAMPLONA at the Goodman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ten years after their critically acclaimed collaboration on King Lear, Artistic Director Robert Falls and stage and screen star Stacy Keach -both 2015 Theater Hall of Fame inductees-reunite for the world premiere of Pamplona by Jim McGrath. Keach stars as Ernest Hemingway , one of the most acclaimed novelists and short story writers of the 20th century, in this explosive tour de force drama, set during the author's haunted years following his Pulitzer and Nobel Prize honors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min USAsince1680 1,499,558
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 6 min RACE 105,019
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) 15 min UM_What 165
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr clicking off 237,970
River Grove Library (Feb '11) 1 hr LibGal 67
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,419
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 3,036
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at March 01 at 7:17AM CST

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC