Stacy Keach to Return as Ernest Hemingway in PAMPLONA at the Goodman
Ten years after their critically acclaimed collaboration on King Lear, Artistic Director Robert Falls and stage and screen star Stacy Keach -both 2015 Theater Hall of Fame inductees-reunite for the world premiere of Pamplona by Jim McGrath. Keach stars as Ernest Hemingway , one of the most acclaimed novelists and short story writers of the 20th century, in this explosive tour de force drama, set during the author's haunted years following his Pulitzer and Nobel Prize honors.
