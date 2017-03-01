Report: State senator's law firm deal...

Report: State senator's law firm dealings under scrutiny

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Daily Herald

A newspaper report says a suburban Chicago legislator works at a law firm that's been paid $9 million over five years for doing legal work for state agencies, government workers' pension funds and local governments. The Chicago Sun-Times examined business conducted by Burke Burns & Pinelli in Chicago where Democratic Sen. Don Harmon is a partner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Joy 1,500,990
last post wins! (Dec '10) 42 min honeymylove 3,039
last post wins! (Apr '13) 42 min They cannot kill ... 2,343
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,393
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr WelbyMD 238,145
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,418
The best Beach of all. 3 hr Life Guard 1
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC