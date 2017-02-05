Police investigating I-290 shooting

Police investigating I-290 shooting

8 hrs ago

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 290 near Forest Park and Oak Park after a person sought treatment for a gunshot wound at Mount Sinai Hospital. About 3:15 a.m. Sunday, a person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the calf, troopers said.

