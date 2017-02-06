Oak Park board unanimously passes ordinance to become sanctuary city
OAK PARK, Ill. -- A large crowd packed a village board meeting in Oak Park Monday night as the board considered a so-called "Welcoming Ordinance."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Copout
|1,491,945
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,179
|New restaurant coming to Frankfort
|10 min
|HarryQCumber
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|tuffet
|237,660
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|22 min
|Sublime1
|104,903
|lyons, il politics (Mar '07)
|29 min
|We The People
|9,530
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|54 min
|TRD
|71,359
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC