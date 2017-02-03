Lawmakers consider expanding Illinois immigrant protections
Illinois legislators are proposing to boost immigrant protections statewide in response to President Donald Trump 's executive orders on immigration, a move advocates say would essentially give the state "sanctuary" status. One proposal says schools, medical facilities and places of worship don't have to give access to federal immigration authorities or local law enforcement working on their behalf.
