Grandmother seeks custody of baby living in Bali prison
Kia Walker, the mother of Tommy Schaefer, who is currently serving an 18-year sentence in a Bali prison in connection with the murder of his girlfriend Heather Mack's mother, speaks after a hearing at Circuit Court of Cook County Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at the Richard J. Daley Center in Chicago. Walker is seeking custody of Schaefer and Mack's daughter Stella, who the couple is able to raise in prison until age 2 due to Indonesian law.
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Manchurian Candidate
|1,495,853
|Remember this? Did you like?
|19 min
|UKE Orchestra GB-U
|5
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|29 min
|CrunchyBacon
|104,981
|IT'S Really really true, nancy pelosi............
|29 min
|SheHasABigpenis
|8
|The Mexicans stay home
|34 min
|Wetbutts on strike
|12
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|36 min
|MessPhartx
|16
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|48 min
|They cannot kill ...
|10,315
