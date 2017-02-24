Deja vu all over again
And yet State Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, is one of the most powerful people in Springfield, talked about as a possible future president of the Illinois Senate. He's also a partner in a Chicago law firm that's been paid more than $9 million in the past five years for doing legal work for state agencies, government workers' pension funds and local governments whose citizens he represents in the Senate, a Chicago Sun-Times examination has found.
