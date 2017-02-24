Deja vu all over again

Deja vu all over again

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Capitol Fax Blog

And yet State Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, is one of the most powerful people in Springfield, talked about as a possible future president of the Illinois Senate. He's also a partner in a Chicago law firm that's been paid more than $9 million in the past five years for doing legal work for state agencies, government workers' pension funds and local governments whose citizens he represents in the Senate, a Chicago Sun-Times examination has found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Injudgement 1,497,600
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,629
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 min Rshermr 63,363
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 17 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,001
last post wins! (Apr '13) 38 min honeymylove 2,308
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 45 min GEORGIA 2,477
last post wins! (Dec '10) 46 min boundary painter 3,010
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC