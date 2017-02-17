Butch McGuire's Saloon Decorations to be auctioned
Treadway Toomey Auctions announced they will be offering a selection of items from the Robert E. 'Butch' McGuire Collection on March 4th at John Toomey Gallery, located in Oak Park, IL. It will be 11 years this May since Butch passed away at the age of 76, but his name through the eponymous saloon, Butch McGuire's at 20 West Division Street in Chicago, continues to live on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|1,496,739
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|237,249
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|30 min
|_Zoey_
|10,335
|will chicago have a march
|38 min
|Happy Buyer
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|49 min
|Well Well
|63,270
|lyons, il politics (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|We R All Immigrants
|9,556
|IT'S Really really true, nancy pelosi............
|8 hr
|HasALargePenis
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC