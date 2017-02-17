Butch McGuire's Saloon Decorations to be auctioned

Treadway Toomey Auctions announced they will be offering a selection of items from the Robert E. 'Butch' McGuire Collection on March 4th at John Toomey Gallery, located in Oak Park, IL. It will be 11 years this May since Butch passed away at the age of 76, but his name through the eponymous saloon, Butch McGuire's at 20 West Division Street in Chicago, continues to live on.

