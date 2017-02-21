Budget could be $7 billion out of balance
The governor's budget staff pulled back the curtain after Wednesday's budget message and revealed Gov. Bruce Rauner is proposing almost $40 billion in spending - about $37 billion if he attains pension savings which have been notoriously difficult to get past the Supreme Court - and $33 billion in revenue. The governor is also counting on settling the AFSCME contract in his favor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WQQL-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Joy
|1,497,877
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Justice Dale
|237,690
|Johnny Murray a/k/a Johnny's Marine
|45 min
|Rick Walters
|40
|Nancy Pelosi (our demented gal).
|2 hr
|SHEsAPukingMESS
|5
|More And More Chicago Restaurants Are Joining T...
|2 hr
|EAT Dont PAY
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|2 hr
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|15 Chicago School Principals 2 B Arrested
|2 hr
|HANG-em HIGH
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC