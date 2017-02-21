Budget could be $7 billion out of balance

The governor's budget staff pulled back the curtain after Wednesday's budget message and revealed Gov. Bruce Rauner is proposing almost $40 billion in spending - about $37 billion if he attains pension savings which have been notoriously difficult to get past the Supreme Court - and $33 billion in revenue. The governor is also counting on settling the AFSCME contract in his favor.

