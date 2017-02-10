9 Displaced after Oak Park apartment ...

9 Displaced after Oak Park apartment fire

Friday Feb 10

OAK PARK, Ill.- Firefighters worked against the cold temperatures to strike out a fire that broke out around 1 a.m. Friday morning at a three-story apartment building in Oak Park. Flames could be seen shooting out of the lower floors of the six unit building at 316 West Washington Street.

Oak Park, IL

