Would you carpool or pay a toll to travel faster on the Ike?
More than 200,000 cars and trucks squeeze from four to three lanes daily in a notorious bottleneck on the Eisenhower Expressway , which is designed for only 138,000 vehicles. The Illinois Department of Transportation wants to fix the three-lane circus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|puerco gonzales
|233,230
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|OBAMANTION
|1,473,923
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|21 min
|RACE
|104,683
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|24 min
|The Bronx CheerLe...
|62,760
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|Earl
|194
|Are you looking for hot women in your neighbour...
|3 hr
|Dina
|1
|slaves
|3 hr
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC