Vantage Oak Park, 150 Forest Ave, Oak Park
Vantage Oak Park is a 20-story, 270-unit contemporary high-rise completed in 2016 at 150 Forest Ave in downtown Oak Park. Vantage has a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom plus den, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, and 2-bedroom, 2-bath plus den apartments.
