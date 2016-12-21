Vantage Oak Park, 150 Forest Ave, Oak...

Vantage Oak Park, 150 Forest Ave, Oak Park

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: YoChicago

Vantage Oak Park is a 20-story, 270-unit contemporary high-rise completed in 2016 at 150 Forest Ave in downtown Oak Park. Vantage has a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom plus den, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, and 2-bedroom, 2-bath plus den apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YoChicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In a bloody 2016, Chicagoans fear violence is t... 19 min Labia2089 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 50 min loose cannon 232,455
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,469,651
News 11 dead, 33 wounded in shootings so far Christm... 2 hr Jackass Jackson 8
News Chicago is hurtling toward the end of its deadl... 2 hr Raspberry3705 2
Are democrats destroyed? 4 hr Susanm 97
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Cupcake8433 62,635
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,760

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC