Triton film teacher shoots a doc about Native Americans
Beautiful images of South Dakota's winterscapes highlight "Little Wound's Warriors," a documentary by Triton College film instructor Seth McClellan. Triton College film professor Seth McClellan has directed his third movie, "Little Wound's Warriors," to be shown on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Paris
|236,489
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 min
|Paris
|63,098
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|59 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,489,420
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|1 hr
|Shakez2438
|4
|Butt Out: Hundreds Expected To Moon Trump Tower...
|1 hr
|Mucus and snot
|5
|Steve Wilkos : talk show host ? or simple mi... (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Princess24
|456
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,183
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC