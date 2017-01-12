Should I hire a contractor or handyman?

Should I hire a contractor or handyman?

While handymen can handle many household repairs, they might not be licensed for some projects, like plumbing or electrical work. If he or she isn't licensed, hire a specialized contractor who is, or you could be liable for damages.

