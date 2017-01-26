Senate leaders are OK with term limits

Monday Jan 23

While political Illinois keeps most of its eyes on the Speaker of the House, Mike Madigan , the Illinois Senate - on the first day of the 100th General Assembly - imposed term limits on its own top leaders. The president and minority leader can serve no more than ten years in those posts.

