Robert L. Filek, Sr., Oak Park, IL

Robert L. Filek, Sr., age 78, of Oak Park, IL, retired U.S. Army Colonel, loving father of Robert L. Jr. Filek, Lynne L. Greenwell, and Julie S. Fera; cherished grandfather of Matthew R. Filek, J. Zachary Greenwell, Michael W. Filek, and Coulter J. Greenwell; friend and former husband of Judith Kessler, fond brother of Alan Filek; uncle of Craig Filek and Christy Filek Foley. Robert Filek was a retired U.S. Army Reserve Colonel who during the late 1980's was the Commander of the 1st Brigade, of the 85th Division, a training unit for armored cavalry scouts.

