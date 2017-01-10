Oak Park police investigating 'target...

Oak Park police investigating 'targeted' shooting

Tuesday Jan 10

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a 20-year-old man hospitalized in what officials said was a "targeted" incident. Police responded at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of South Harvey Avenue, where they found the man at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg, officials said.

