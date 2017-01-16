Oak Park, IL - Adopt Joy the Sweet Bl...

Oak Park, IL - Adopt Joy the Sweet Blind Senior Yorkie

Joy is a very sweet, quiet, adorable and friendly, five-pound, 15-year-old, female blind Yorkshire Terrier with a gentle disposition looking for a loving guardian. Joy is living happily with a foster family with a boxer, two pit bulls and a cat.

