New privacy protection laws now in effect
House Bill 4999 , sponsored by Representatives Will Guzzardi , Silvana Tabares , Sonya Harper and Litesa Wallace , expands the Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act . Under the new law, employers are not allowed to request or require an employee or applicant to authenticate or access a personal online account in the presence of the employer.
