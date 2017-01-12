New privacy protection laws now in ef...

New privacy protection laws now in effect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: RiverBender.com

House Bill 4999 , sponsored by Representatives Will Guzzardi , Silvana Tabares , Sonya Harper and Litesa Wallace , expands the Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act . Under the new law, employers are not allowed to request or require an employee or applicant to authenticate or access a personal online account in the presence of the employer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min moshx 1,478,867
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Buster Steinbeizer 233,845
Free at last 16 min former democrat 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,874
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr honeymylove 2,883
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,306
What happened to the Hillside Shopping Center? (Mar '08) 1 hr Scrubber59 618
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC