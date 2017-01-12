Mozart's Magic Flute at Lyric Opera, 2017
I want to reveal the secret right at the beginning of my post. The magic flute is music and its power to comfort and change hearts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Glittering Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|sonicfilter
|1,478,101
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|District 1
|233,702
|Are democrats destroyed?
|28 min
|Genl Forrest
|236
|"I regret," she announced with a smile,.....
|1 hr
|These are Great
|9
|John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got...
|1 hr
|LewisGotHeadBashed
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,026
|black lies matter
|1 hr
|MediaLVSblackLies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC