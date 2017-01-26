Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $150,000...

Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $150,000 sold in Oak Park

15 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A gas station in Oak Park has sold a $150,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Jan. 25 evening drawing, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the BP at 300 W. Lake St., Oak Park, the release stated.

