Ill. family ditching car in favor of ...

Ill. family ditching car in favor of bike as main transportation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

An Elgin family that has taken to bicycling as a primary form of transportation is documenting the experience to help others understand what it takes to be less reliant on cars. "If you've ever had to bring kids anywhere in a car, you know it can be an unpleasant experience," said Parker Thompson, who writes the Elgin Bike Hub blog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min District 1 235,090
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Grey Ghost 1,485,712
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... 3 hr Phart Quietly 2
News Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R... 7 hr davy 30
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Paris 63,007
President 666 Has Arrived 8 hr Caligula Nero Trump 1
News Politicians across US in trouble for social med... 10 hr Frogface Kate 15
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC