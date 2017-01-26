How Ray Kroc movie 'The Founder' replicated suburban sites in...
"The Founder" production designer Michael Corenblith used old photos to build a replica of the first franchised McDonald's restaurant on Lee Street in Des Plaines. Ray Kroc was a member and found investors at the Rolling Green Country Club in Arlington Heights, above, but a golf club in Georgia serves as a stand-in in "The Founder."
