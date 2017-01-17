Cook County residents to join in Jan....

Cook County residents to join in Jan. 21 Women's March

Tuesday Jan 17

An area just west of the U.S. Capitol building will be closed off to traffic from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 for the Women's March. At least three Rally bus coaches filled with marchers will leave Oak Park the afternoon of Jan. 20 headed for Washington D.C. The buses will drive through the night and will arrive in the morning of Jan. 21. Buses will park near a D.C. Metro line four stops away from march's starting point at the corner of Independence Ave. and 3rd St. SW.

