Superb cast, playing, overcome staging oddities in Lyric's new 'Magic Flute'

Diana Newman, center left, playing Papagena, and Adam Plachetka, right, playing Papageno, fall in love in the Lyric Opera of Chicago production of "The Magic Flute." Diana Newman, center left, playing Papagena, and Adam Plachetka, right, playing Papageno, fall in love in the Lyric Opera of Chicago production of "The Magic Flute."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.