OPRF's Mike Powell returns to assistant coaching role with wrestling team
Oak Park and River Forest High School Assistant Wrestling Coach Mike Powell has returned to coaching at the school following a suspension, school officials confirmed on Dec. 13. Oak Park and River Forest High School Assistant Wrestling Coach Mike Powell has returned to coaching at the school following a suspension, school officials confirmed on Dec. 13. After facing a "temporary coaching suspension," Oak Park and River Forest High School assistant wrestling coach Mike Powell is back to his coaching role with the team, school officials announced. OPRF spokesperson Karin Sullivan confirmed Powell had returned to coaching, but she did not say exactly when he returned to the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|4 min
|honeymylove
|2,032
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|John Galt
|1,465,292
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|WelbyMD
|231,857
|lyons, il politics (Mar '07)
|41 min
|The Art Of The Con
|9,408
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|dems B Very Dead
|45
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|9,905
|Roy O's New Song................."Whining".
|1 hr
|3 CRASS SHREWS
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC