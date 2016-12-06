Oak Park man checks old Powerball tickets, wins $100,000
An Oak Park resident made what he considered a "very lucky" discovery when he came across an envelope containing lottery tickets that he couldn't remember checking, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery. The release stated that Jim McKinney was going through old papers when he found Powerball tickets inside of an envelope, and he immediately drove to a store and used the Illinois Lottery self-service scanner to see whether he was a winner.
