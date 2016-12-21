How Many People Have Been Shot In Chicago?
With the number of homicides in Chicago approaching a two-decade high, the statistics are skewing the murder rate nationally. Nationally, the murder rate rose 14 percent nationally last year, with Chicago accounting for 43.7 percent of the rise, the Brennan Center for Justice , a New York law and policy institute, reported earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,467,482
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|Dr Guru
|232,196
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|51 min
|CrunchyBacon
|104,629
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,044
|jobs
|1 hr
|HotterThanHer
|2
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|honeymylove
|2,799
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,264
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC