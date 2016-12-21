How Many People Have Been Shot In Chi...

How Many People Have Been Shot In Chicago?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Yahoo!

With the number of homicides in Chicago approaching a two-decade high, the statistics are skewing the murder rate nationally. Nationally, the murder rate rose 14 percent nationally last year, with Chicago accounting for 43.7 percent of the rise, the Brennan Center for Justice , a New York law and policy institute, reported earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Cheech the Conser... 1,467,482
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Dr Guru 232,196
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 51 min CrunchyBacon 104,629
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2,044
jobs 1 hr HotterThanHer 2
last post wins! (Dec '10) 2 hr honeymylove 2,799
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,264
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,423

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC