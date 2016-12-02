Felony Franks owner to run for Oak Park Village Board
Felony Franks owner and Oak Park resident Deno Andrews announced he will seek election to the village board of trustees in 2017. Felony Franks owner and Oak Park resident Deno Andrews announced he will seek election to the village board of trustees in 2017.
