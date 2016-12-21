Durbin announces more than $3 million in HUD funding for Illinois housing and community development
CHICAGO U.S. Senator Dick Durbin today announced that Chicago Housing Authority and The Village of Oak Park, Illinois will receive a total of $3,452,000 in grant funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development . The Village of Oak Park received $3 million through the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program to spur business development and economic growth in the community.
