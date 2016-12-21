Comcast expands EveryBlock to Lisle, ...

Comcast expands EveryBlock to Lisle, Naperville

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Daily Herald

EveryBlock is an interactive site that features information about specific geographic areas, from a single block to a ZIP code or entire suburb, depending on users' preferences. Designed to let residents know what's happening in their neighborhoods, EveryBlock users can view and share information, ranging from news feeds from local government entities and schools and messages from businesses and civic groups about local events, to business licenses, restaurant inspections, building permits and crime data.

Oak Park, IL

