Comcast expands EveryBlock to Lisle, Naperville
EveryBlock is an interactive site that features information about specific geographic areas, from a single block to a ZIP code or entire suburb, depending on users' preferences. Designed to let residents know what's happening in their neighborhoods, EveryBlock users can view and share information, ranging from news feeds from local government entities and schools and messages from businesses and civic groups about local events, to business licenses, restaurant inspections, building permits and crime data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,467,106
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Dr Phil
|232,145
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 min
|carmino seranni
|62,605
|I'm glad Jerry Thompson cheated on me cause he ...
|4 hr
|Linda-s A Slut
|4
|"I regret," she announced with a smile,.....
|4 hr
|Im AnnointedWTruth
|6
|Beaner Beater
|6 hr
|Lower-end
|13
|Confidence in military preparing.
|6 hr
|Forrest Gump
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC