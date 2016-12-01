Certified election results: Oak Park River Forest pool referendum failed by 28 votes

A $44.5 million project to build a new swimming pool and fund facility upgrades at Oak Park and River Forest High School failed by just 28 votes on Nov. 8. A $44.5 million project to build a new swimming pool and fund facility upgrades at Oak Park and River Forest High School failed by just 28 votes on Nov. 8. A plan to borrow $25 million to build a new swimming pool and complete facilities upgrades for Oak Park and River Forest High School failed by 28 votes, the Cook County Clerk's Office announced on Dec. 1. According to certified results from the Nov. 8 election, 37,323 ballots were cast in Oak Park and River Forest for an 82.61 percent turnout rate.

