Another Reminder as Temperatures Dip

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

As the temperatures dip, again, the Illinois Department of Public Health is issuing a reminder about the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia. Hypothermia is caused by a drop in body temperature to 95-degrees Fahrenheit or less and can be fatal if not detected right away and treated properly.

