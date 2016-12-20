2016 Chicago Tribune photos of the year

2016 Chicago Tribune photos of the year

Thursday

AUG. 31: Family and friends of Elijah Sims hold up candles and cellphones during a memorial for the 16-year-old boy in Oak Park. The Oak Park and River Forest High School student was fatally shot in Chicago two days shy of his 17th birthday.

