2016 Chicago Tribune photos of the year
AUG. 31: Family and friends of Elijah Sims hold up candles and cellphones during a memorial for the 16-year-old boy in Oak Park. The Oak Park and River Forest High School student was fatally shot in Chicago two days shy of his 17th birthday.
