2 Teens Among 5 Shot Across City On Monday

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were among at least five people wounded in separate shootings on the South and West sides of Chicago on Monday. The latest attack happened about 7:30 p.m. in North Austin, where a 16-year-old boy heard gunfire in the 1300 block of North Latrobe and realized he'd been hit in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

