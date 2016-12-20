2 Teens Among 5 Shot Across City On Monday
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were among at least five people wounded in separate shootings on the South and West sides of Chicago on Monday. The latest attack happened about 7:30 p.m. in North Austin, where a 16-year-old boy heard gunfire in the 1300 block of North Latrobe and realized he'd been hit in the leg, according to Chicago Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|MAGA 2017
|232,390
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Wayne
|1,469,395
|Julia Did It Again!
|27 min
|NO PC
|1
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|Obama could have WON
|83
|The Obama Legacy, something we never expected.
|2 hr
|Susanm
|2
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,050
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|5 hr
|Hatti_Hollerand
|2,801
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC