Could 'managed' toll lanes come to the Ike?

Monday Nov 28

IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn suggested Monday that a pilot project to widen I-55 using new tolled lanes could be expanded elsewhere in the region, possibly on the Eisenhower Expressway if conditions are right. The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to build one "managed lane" in each direction of I-55 between the Veterans Memorial Tollway and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

