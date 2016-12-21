Could 'managed' toll lanes come to the Ike?
IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn suggested Monday that a pilot project to widen I-55 using new tolled lanes could be expanded elsewhere in the region, possibly on the Eisenhower Expressway if conditions are right. The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to build one "managed lane" in each direction of I-55 between the Veterans Memorial Tollway and the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|2 min
|honeymylove
|2,032
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|John Galt
|1,465,292
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|WelbyMD
|231,857
|lyons, il politics (Mar '07)
|40 min
|The Art Of The Con
|9,408
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|dems B Very Dead
|45
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|9,905
|Roy O's New Song................."Whining".
|1 hr
|3 CRASS SHREWS
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC