Richlanda s new deputy superintendent...

Richlanda s new deputy superintendent is coming home

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The Richland school board recently chose MacTavish to fill the role of deputy superintendent for the district. As part of the deal, she will take over for Superintendent Rick Schulte when his contract ends in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fred House Photography (Apr '09) May 3 Gladphoto17 4
Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H... May 1 Guest 1
Contractors (Mar '09) Apr 17 JTy 44
Attorney Fraud Mar '17 Steve Curry 3
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 15
See all Oak Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Harbor Forum Now

Oak Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Oak Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC