Cascade Mall shooting suspect dies in...

Cascade Mall shooting suspect dies in jail

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

This late Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, image from video by KIRO7 photographer Jeff Ritter shows suspected Cascade Mall shooter Arcan Cetin at Skagit County Jail in Mount Vernon, Wash., after his arrest in Oak Harbor, Wash., earlier in the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Contractors (Mar '09) 18 hr JTy 44
Attorney Fraud Mar 21 Steve Curry 3
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
Oak Harbor Hoarder JACOB ANDERSON Mar '17 JTy 1
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 15
Why Oak Harbor Sucks Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
See all Oak Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Harbor Forum Now

Oak Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Oak Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC