Labor of love: dad builds backyard coaster for son
Scott Brazelton admits he's crazy. "My wife will tell you, I'm pretty much nuts," he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb 26
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb 26
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|15
|Why Oak Harbor Sucks
|Feb 26
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08)
|Feb 7
|Dentures4life
|13
|Renting live aboard boat long term
|Jan '17
|ansail1993
|1
|artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Brittkneez
|5
|Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|154
Find what you want!
Search Oak Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC