Benton-Carroll-Salem removes issue from May ballot

Thursday Mar 9

The Benton-Carroll-Salem Board of Education voted Tuesday to remove a 4.35-mill bond issue from the May 2 ballot. According to a district press release, the board was concerned by the possible "devaluation and/or sale" of FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse nuclear plant in Oak Harbor," which they feared would increase residents' tax burden if the bond was passed.

