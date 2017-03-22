Andy Buderer earns rank of Eagle Scout

Andy Buderer earns rank of Eagle Scout

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Beacon

Andy Buderer, 16, of Oak Harbor, earned the rank of Eagle Scout on January 18, 2017. Andy is a Boy Scout in Troop 316 where he serves as senior patrol leader.

