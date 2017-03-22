Andy Buderer earns rank of Eagle Scout
Andy Buderer, 16, of Oak Harbor, earned the rank of Eagle Scout on January 18, 2017. Andy is a Boy Scout in Troop 316 where he serves as senior patrol leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney Fraud
|Tue
|Steve Curry
|3
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar 18
|Plockbeam
|23
|Oak Harbor Hoarder JACOB ANDERSON
|Mar 16
|JTy
|1
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb 26
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb 26
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|15
|Why Oak Harbor Sucks
|Feb 26
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Dentures4life
|13
Find what you want!
Search Oak Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC