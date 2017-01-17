Evaluation for Cascade Mall shooting ...

Evaluation for Cascade Mall shooting suspect to be completed Jan. 27

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

The 20-year-old Oak Harbor man charged with five counts of aggravated murder for the Sept. 23 shooting at Cascade Mall is expected to have his competency evaluation completed by Jan. 27. Following Arcan Cetin's appearance Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court, prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula said she expects the defense will be ready with the competency evaluation by the next court date, scheduled for Feb. 9. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renting live aboard boat long term Jan 14 ansail1993 1
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Oct '16 ANB 19
artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12) Oct '16 Brittkneez 5
News Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 154
Do not rent from Churchill & Associates, they a... (Dec '07) Sep '16 Angryeyes05 73
where is Chris Adams Sep '16 hey 1
Winco Foods (Jan '06) Sep '16 Kathryn Brown 136
See all Oak Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Harbor Forum Now

Oak Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oak Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 278,089,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC