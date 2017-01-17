Evaluation for Cascade Mall shooting suspect to be completed Jan. 27
The 20-year-old Oak Harbor man charged with five counts of aggravated murder for the Sept. 23 shooting at Cascade Mall is expected to have his competency evaluation completed by Jan. 27. Following Arcan Cetin's appearance Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court, prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula said she expects the defense will be ready with the competency evaluation by the next court date, scheduled for Feb. 9.
Oak Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renting live aboard boat long term
|Jan 14
|ansail1993
|1
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|ANB
|19
|artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Brittkneez
|5
|Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|154
|Do not rent from Churchill & Associates, they a... (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Angryeyes05
|73
|where is Chris Adams
|Sep '16
|hey
|1
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
