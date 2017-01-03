Cascade Mall shooting suspect to unde...

Cascade Mall shooting suspect to undergo competency evaluation - Thu, 05 Jan 2017 PST

The 20-year-old Oak Harbor man charged with five counts of aggravated murder for the Sept. 23 shooting at Cascade Mall did not enter a plea Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court.

