US Backs Sale of P-8 Sub-Hunters to Norway

Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Ballew of Patrol Squadron 4's Skinny Dragons taxi's and directs VP-4's first P-8 Poseidon flight on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island's Ault Field in Oak Harbor, Wash., on Dec. 13, 2016. VP-4 is currently in transition from the P-3 Orion, in naval service since the 1960's, to the P-8 Poseidon aircraft and will be the first P-8 squadron stationed at NAS Whidbey Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defense Tech.