Mother, 2 young children killed in house fire in Oak Harbor

Monday Dec 19

The Island County Sheriff's Office says a mother and two young children died in a house fire in Oak Harbor Sunday. Detective Ed Wallace said Monday that investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire that killed a 25-year-old woman, a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old.

