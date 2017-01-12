Mother, 2 young children killed in ho...

Mother, 2 young children killed in house fire identified

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Authorities have identified the mother and two young children who died in a house fire in Oak Harbor on Sunday. Island County Detective Ed Wallace said at a news conference Thursday that 25-year-old Laura White and her two children, 5-year-old Ivylynn and 3-year-old Imriel died as a result of the fire.

