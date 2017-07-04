Where to Watch Nyack's July 4th, 2017...

Where to Watch Nyack's July 4th, 2017 Fireworks

The Village of Nyack will launch their aerial show from the west bank at about the same time Sleepy Hollow will light up the skies from the east side of the river, shortly before 9p on The Nyack display, which will be launched from Memorial Park on the Hudson River, can be seen from any place in the village where there is a clear view of the southeast sky. There will likely be a big crowd at Memorial Park, so we found nine other places to catch the show and celebrate-or mourn -America.

