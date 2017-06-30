Police: Two Brothers Arrested in Connection with March Shooting Death of Hempstead Man
Mickey Corley, 37, of Lakeview and Christopher Corley, 40, of Nyack, both will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead. NCPD arrested Mickey Corley of Lakeview, and his brother, Christopher Corley of Nyack, in connection with a homicide in Valley Stream earlier this year.
