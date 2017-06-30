Fire Displaces Tarrytown Residents

While many were enjoying barbecues and sunshine during the Independence Day holiday weekend, fire crews in Tarrytown were busy responding to several reported fires in the area. Crews from the Tarrytown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Sheldon Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. After calling for aid from nearby departments, officials said that firefighters were able to swiftly and safely knock down the flames and extinguish the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Briarcliff Daily Voice.