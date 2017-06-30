Fire Displaces Tarrytown Residents

Fire Displaces Tarrytown Residents

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Briarcliff Daily Voice

While many were enjoying barbecues and sunshine during the Independence Day holiday weekend, fire crews in Tarrytown were busy responding to several reported fires in the area. Crews from the Tarrytown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Sheldon Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. After calling for aid from nearby departments, officials said that firefighters were able to swiftly and safely knock down the flames and extinguish the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Briarcliff Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nyack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Patrick Navas (Jun '15) 8 hr KnewNavasFromPrison 2
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16) 11 hr Molly 11
News Another Suit from East Ramapo Parents (Jan '16) Jul 4 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
prison for dr. frederick winston (Feb '15) Jun 29 patient 2
Review: Carolyn V Minter Law Offices (Jun '09) Jun 28 Sarita 10
Camp Oneg (Aug '07) Jun 27 Randi 33
Anyone know Daniela Vasco from ossining high? Jun 21 xestarr 1
See all Nyack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nyack Forum Now

Nyack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nyack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Nyack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC