Spring Valley HS Senior Wins Maria Luisa Award

Melissa Denizard will be heading off to Babson College this fall with a little bit extra money to spend on books and freshman essentials, thanks to the ML by Maria Luisa Scholarship. Denizard was presented a $1,000 check by Maria Luisa Whittingham, owner of Maria Luisa Boutique and ML by Maria Luisa in Nyack, during a June 8 award ceremony.

